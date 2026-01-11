Samson Mow tips Elon Musk will 'go hard' into Bitcoin in 2026

Jan3 founder Samson Mow anticipates billionaire investor and Tesla CEO Elon Musk will aggressively move into Bitcoin in 2026.

It was one of five bold Bitcoin (BTC) predictions from Mow for 2026, coming off a year where several Bitcoin forecasts from prominent crypto executives missed the mark.

“@elonmusk goes hard into BTC,” Mow said in an X post on Saturday.

Musk has shown his support for cryptocurrency over the years, but has raised concerns around Bitcoin’s environmental risks. Tesla stopped taking Bitcoin payments in May 2021 due to environmental concerns. The following year, in July 2022, the electric vehicle manufacturer revealed that it had sold 75% of its Bitcoin holdings.

Bitcoin may reach seven-figure territory in 2026, says Mow

Mow, who is no stranger to optimistic Bitcoin price targets, also predicted that Bitcoin’s price will reach $1.33 million in 2026, which is around 1,367% from its current price of $90,596, according to CoinMarketCap.

Mow told Magazine in June 2025 that Bitcoin may reach $1 million during 2025, or if not, 2026. “[It] is a given at this point, maybe this year, maybe next year.”

Mow has previously pointed to nation-state adoption as a major catalyst that could trigger an exponential surge in Bitcoin’s price. In September 2025, Mow said that an increasing number of countries are preparing to ramp up Bitcoin adoption. “I think we’re on the tail end of gradually, and we’re at the beginning phases of suddenly.”

He isn’t too focused on reflecting on his 2025 predictions, however.

Mow responded to an X user on Saturday who asked, “How many of your 2025 predictions did you hit?” by saying, “Let’s not dwell on the past.”

“Never look back. Only forward,” he said.

Other executives are more conservative

Other crypto executives are not expecting such outsize returns for Bitcoin over the next 12 months.

On Dec. 28, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan said he anticipates an upward trend, but nothing extraordinary. “I think we’re in a 10-year grind upward of strong returns. It’s not spectacular returns, [but] strong returns, lower volatility, some up and down.”

It follows several high-profile crypto executives whose bold Bitcoin price predictions in the previous year failed to materialize.

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes and BitMine chair Tom Lee predicted Bitcoin would reach $250,000 by the end of 2025, even as recently as October, when the cryptocurrency was trading at around half that level, after reaching an all-time high of $125,100.

Mow also predicted that the stock price of Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR) would reach $5,000, an approximate 3,084% increase from its current price of $157.

He predicts Bitcoin will “outperform metals,” coming just after gold and silver hit record highs of $4,549 and $83 in December. He also said that “at least one country” will launch a Bitcoin bond.

