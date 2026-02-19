US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continued to bleed on Wednesday as market sentiment remained negative and BTC briefly dipped below $66,000.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $133.3 million in net outflows on Wednesday, bringing weekly losses to $238 million, according to SoSoValue data. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) led outflows, with over $84 million exiting.

Trading volumes remained subdued at less than $3 billion, highlighting a persistent lack of activity even as analysts had previously noted potential inflection points amid the slowdown in outflows.

Weekly flows in US spot Bitcoin ETFs in 2026. Source: SoSoValue

If the ETFs fail to recover in Thursday and Friday sessions, this week will mark the first five-week outflow streak for Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs since last March.

Year-to-date, Bitcoin ETFs have seen about $2.5 billion in outflows, leaving assets under management at $83.6 billion.

Solana ETFs keep bucking the trend after launch in late 2025

While Ether (ETH) and XRP (XRP) ETFs posted modest daily outflows of $41.8 million and $2.2 million, respectively, Solana (SOL) funds continued to buck the trend.

Solana ETFs have recorded a six-day streak of inflows, with year-to-date gains totaling around $113 million. Trading activity, however, remains subdued compared with past months, as February inflows of $9 million so far are well below $105 million in January and December 2025’s $148 million.

Weekly flows in US spot Solana ETFs in 2026. Source: SoSoValue



Since their October 2025 launch, US spot Solana ETFs have accumulated almost $700 million in assets under management, trailing XRP funds, which have amassed $1 billion since their November debut.

Crypto market remains in extreme fear, BTC down 24% year-to-date

The ongoing sell-off in Bitcoin ETFs comes as the Crypto Fear & Greed Index continues to signal persistent negative sentiment.

Even though Bitcoin has slightly recovered from multi-month lows near $60,000 logged in early February, the index has remained mostly in “Extreme Fear” territory.

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Source: Alternative.me

At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at $67,058 on Coinbase, down about 24% year-to-date. Analysts at major financial institutions, including Standard Chartered, have predicted that BTC could fall as low as $50,000 before potentially recovering to $100,000 later in 2026.

According to the crypto analytics platform CryptoQuant, Bitcoin’s short-term Sharpe ratio has reached levels historically associated with “generational buying zones.”

“The arrows in the chart illustrate this clearly: each prior extreme negative reading was followed by violent recoveries to new highs,” CryptoQuant analyst Ignacio Moreno De Vicente said.

