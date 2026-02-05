Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) extended losses on Wednesday amid BTC price approaching the $70,000 mark, adding to mounting pressure across digital asset markets.

According to data from SoSoValue, spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs recorded $545 million in outflows on the day, pushing weekly flows into the negative with $255 million in net outflows.

Year-to-date, the funds have attracted $3.5 billion in inflows but seen $5.4 billion in redemptions, leaving them net negative by $1.8 billion. Total assets under management stand at $93.5 billion.

Spot Bitcoin ETF flows since Jan. 26, 2026. Source: SoSoValue

The bearish ETF sentiment mirrors broader market weakness, with total cryptocurrency market capitalization down around 20% year-to-date, falling from about $3 trillion to $2.5 trillion at the time of publication, according to CoinGecko.

Bitcoin ETF investors HODL, with only 6% of assets exiting the market

Despite facing their biggest losses since launching two years ago, some analysts say Bitcoin ETFs are resilient amid the market volatility.

With cumulative net inflows for spot Bitcoin ETFs measured at $54.8 billion, the market is just 13% down from its peak of $62.9 billion in October last year.

“That's not too shabby considering these funds took in around $63 billion at their peak,” Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart said in an X post on Wednesday.

Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, said the majority of Bitcoin ETF investors have held onto their positions despite the recent downturn.

Balchunas estimated that only around 6% of total assets have exited the funds, even as Bitcoin prices have fallen sharply and many investors remain underwater.

He also mentioned that BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) saw its assets drop to $60 billion after peaking at $100 billion “for a hot second.”

“It could stay stuck at this level for the next three years and it would still be the all time fastest ETF to hit [$]60 billion,” he added.

Against the backdrop of heavy outflows from Bitcoin ETFs, altcoin funds also saw mixed flows. Ether (ETH) ETFs recorded $79.5 million in outflows on Wednesday, while XRP (XRP) funds posted modest inflows of $4.8 million. Solana (SOL) ETFs, meanwhile, saw outflows of $6.7 million.

