US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds bounced back to notable daily inflows as Goldman Sachs entered the Bitcoin ETF sector.

Spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs recorded $411.5 million inflows on Tuesday, marking the second-largest daily inflows in April so far, according to SoSoValue data.

The fresh inflows pushed total net flows for 2026 into positive territory at roughly $245 million year-to-date, while total assets under management surged above $96.5 billion, the highest since mid-March.

The gains came as Goldman Sachs, once a major Bitcoin critic, filed with US securities regulators to launch a Bitcoin-linked ETF. The move follows Morgan Stanley’s launch of its Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust ETF (MSBT) last Wednesday.

BlackRock, Morgan Stanley expand inflow streaks

No US spot Bitcoin ETF recorded outflows on Tuesday, with BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) leading the inflows at roughly $214 million, according to Farside data.

Both IBIT and Morgan Stanley’s MSBT extended their inflow streaks to five days, totaling around $696 million and $84 million, respectively.

Daily spot Bitcoin ETF flows (in millions of dollars) from April 8. Source: Farside

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) and the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) were among the significant contributors on Tuesday, with inflows of $113 million and $45 million, respectively.

Inflows across all altcoin ETFs, including Dogecoin

The positive trend spread across all US-listed altcoin ETFs on Tuesday, with spot Ether (ETH) ETFs recording $53 million in inflows.

XRP (XRP) funds notably increased inflows at $11 million, while Solana (SOL) saw minor gains of just over $1 million.

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The trend also extended to Dogecoin (DOGE) ETFs, which saw around $187,000 inflows, bringing cumulative inflows to around $9.2 million.

While it remains to be seen whether the rebound is sustainable, overall sentiment has slightly improved in recent days, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index rising above a score of 20 this week.



The price of Bitcoin also hit a multi-week high on Tuesday, briefly rising above $75,000 for the first time since March 17. It later pulled back below $74,000, trading at $73,852 at publishing time, according to CoinGecko.

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