Bitcoin backers have minimized claims that fears around quantum computing being a threat to the cryptocurrency sooner than expected are dragging on its price.

Glassnode lead analyst James Check said in an X post on Thursday that linking Bitcoin’s price to quantum computing fears “is akin to blaming market manipulation for red candles, and declining exchange balances for green ones.”

Check argued that while quantum computing may be “keeping some capital away” from Bitcoin (BTC), the weakness in Bitcoin’s price performance has been driven far more by heavy selling from long-term holders.

“Bitcoin saw sell-side from HODLers in 2025, which would have killed every prior bull thrice over, and then once more,” Check said.

TradFi worries over quantum threat

Quantum computing uses quantum bits, or qubits, to process information in a way that’s fundamentally different from traditional computers. Crypto developers have debated whether it could pose a threat to some of the cryptographic methods used to secure blockchains.

The topic has been discussed for several years, but has gained recent attention as some traditional finance executives have voiced concerns about what recent advances in quantum computing could mean for Bitcoin’s long-term price performance.

Jefferies strategist Christopher Wood removed Bitcoin from his “Greed & Fear” model portfolio last week, citing concerns that new advances in quantum computing could undermine the cryptocurrency’s long-term security.

Bitcoin author Vijay Boyapati said he was “highly skeptical the price action in BTC is explained by QC [quantum computing], notwithstanding there may be some investment notes that have picked up that narrative.”

However, other Bitcoiners are more certain that it is the primary catalyst for Bitcoin’s price action. Castle Island Ventures partner Nic Carter said on Wednesday that Bitcoin's “mysterious” underperformance is “due to quantum” and is “the only story that matters this year.”

“The market is speaking and the devs aren’t listening,” Carter said.

Real Vision chief crypto researcher Jamie Coutts said on Wednesday that “quantum risk doesn’t move with price, but the gap does.”

“As Bitcoin’s price rises, confidence rises — and the willingness to push through disruptive, precautionary upgrades falls. The system feels safest exactly when it is least incentivised to prepare,” Coutts said.

Despite bullish forecasts, Bitcoin ended 2025 around 6.33% lower than it started the year, dropping from $93,425 to $87,508.

Some had predicted Bitcoin would reach highs of $250,000, but the cryptocurrency reached a peak of above $126,000 in October.

Bitcoin has traded flat over the past day at around $89,500, according to CoinMarketCap.

