Bitcoin’s (BTC) 30% drawdown from all-time highs did little to deter large investors, who continued to increase their holdings throughout January.
Key takeaways:
Large holders are buying the dip, signaling long-term confidence.
Chartists warn that a bull trap could still drive BTC sharply lower.
Bitcoin sharks are buying the dips
As of Wednesday, so-called “sharks,” which represent entities holding 100-1,000 BTC, were accumulating Bitcoin at their fastest pace since 2013, data from Glassnode showed.
These entities, which typically include early adopters and institutional trading desks, accumulated Bitcoin despite the latest correction to around $87,900 from nearly $98,000.
As a result, the accumulation suggested that large investors view the ongoing BTC pullback as a buying opportunity, signaling confidence in its longer-term bullish outlook.
Historically, similar spikes in shark accumulation preceded strong rallies, including a roughly 160% price gain within a year and the mid-2024 move that saw BTC climb from around $54,000 to over $116,000.
BTC will crash to $35,000 in February, analyst warns
Chartists tracking Bitcoin’s four-year cycle warned that the multi-month slump will continue in the coming weeks.
For instance, analyst Lofty said BTC price can dump to $35,000 in February, citing a “perfect bull trap” after Bitcoin failed to hold above its rising channel’s upper boundary, as shown below.
He compared the structure to Bitcoin’s 2021 double top, where successive breakout attempts trapped late buyers before a sharp, multi-month sell-off followed.
However, several top crypto companies argued against such bearish scenarios, noting that Bitcoin’s four-year cycle is dead. That included Grayscale Investments, which expected BTC’s price to reach a new record high in the first half of 2026 due to institutional adoption.
Bitwise also predicted 2026 to be an “up year” for Bitcoin.
