Bitget says user funds are safe and exchange will continue to operate during the change.

Bitget said it will discontinue services for some crypto users in a one-off exercise

The cryptocurrency exchange said in a post on X on Saturday that users’ funds will remain safe during the service change for certain customers, while its crypto platform continues to operate.

Users can verify the safety of their assets here: https://abcdstable.com/academy/how-to-verify-your-assets-in-bitget.

The users in question will receive direct notifications by email, in-app messages and/or push notifications about the next steps, relevant deadlines and arrangements for withdrawal. Users who have not received official notifications from Bitget can continue to use their accounts as usual.

The Bitget customer support team can assist with pending orders, withdrawals and other account-related questions throughout the process. The exchange reminded users to use only official channels and to be cautious of phishing links, impersonation accounts and unverified information.

Cointelegraph reported on Sept. 25 that Bitget had confirmed unauthorized transfers and temporarily suspended withdrawals as it investigated a security breach. The total stolen in the breach amounted to about $388 million, a security company said later.

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