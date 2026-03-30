Digital asset infrastructure provider BitGo has expanded support for Canton Coin, adding trading and settlement services to its existing custody offering, in a move that aligns with a wider industry push to develop trading and settlement rails for tokenized financial assets.

In a Monday announcement, BitGo said it has become one of the first US-based regulated providers to offer custody, over-the-counter (OTC) trading and settlement for Canton Coin within a single platform, although similar bundled services have begun emerging across the digital asset sector.

BitGo initially began supporting the asset in October through custody services, allowing institutions to hold Canton Coin with a qualified custodian.

The latest update enables clients to trade Canton Coin electronically or via BitGo’s OTC desk, mirroring how traditional assets are executed in institutional markets. It also introduces settlement through the network’s infrastructure, allowing counterparties to complete transactions onchain.

BitGo said the expansion is part of its broader push to support tokenized finance, an area gaining traction among banks and financial institutions exploring blockchain-based settlement and asset issuance, with parallel efforts underway at firms such as Fireblocks and JPMorgan, which have also been developing tokenized settlement and payment systems.

Canton Coin has grown since late 2025, with its market capitalization reaching nearly $6 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data. The increase comes amid broader interest in tokenization and permissioned blockchain networks designed for regulated use cases.

Canton Coin’s market cap has more than doubled since December. Source: CoinMarketCap

Canton Coin is the utility token of the Canton Network, a layer-1 blockchain developed by Digital Asset. The network is designed for institutional adoption, with privacy and compliance features.

Related: Fireblocks integrates Canton Network for regulated onchain settlement

Institutional participation grows amid regulatory developments

The move comes amid growing institutional participation in the digital asset market, supported by major industry developments and a gradually evolving regulatory framework.

In a 70-page report released in December, Coinbase said institutional adoption was approaching an inflection point despite ongoing market volatility.

The crypto exchange pointed to evolving US legislation, including the GENIUS Act on stablecoins and potential progress on a broader crypto market structure bill, as factors that could accelerate institutional involvement.

Institutional adoption mirrors broader trends in US policy developments. Source: Coinbase Institutional

A separate report published in January by Binance Research similarly found that institutional capital is playing an increasingly prominent role in digital asset markets, with activity shifting away from retail-driven trading.

Related: Crypto Biz: Stablecoin jitters meet institutional momentum