BlackRock is expanding its crypto investment lineup with a new Nasdaq-listed product tied to Ethereum staking.

BlackRock on Thursday introduced its iShares Staked Ethereum Trust ETF, or ETHB, describing it as an exchange-traded product (ETP) that combines spot Ether (ETH) exposure with “monthly income potential” by staking a portion of its ETH holdings.

The product expands BlackRock’s digital asset offerings, which include the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) and the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA). Both ETPs are the largest in their class, with more than $55 billion and $6.5 billion in assets under management, respectively.

“By bringing together spot ether exposure and staking rewards in an ETP, ETHB provides investors with an important new avenue to participate in the ecosystem’s evolution,” said Robert Mitchnick, BlackRock’s global head of digital assets.

ETHB will use Coinbase as custodian and staking provider

According to a prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission, BlackRock’s ETHB will use Coinbase as its custodian and staking provider.

The fund’s approved validators are currently limited to Figment, Galaxy Digital and Bitwise-owned Attestant.

Staking rewards are intended to be distributed monthly but “no less frequently than quarterly by the trust,” the filing notes.

At launch, ETHB offers a 0.25% sponsor fee with a one-year waiver, reducing the fee to 0.12% on the first $2.5 billion assets under management.

Grayscale first to enable staking for Ether ETFs in the US

BlackRock’s Ether staking product arrives as several competitors have launched similar offerings.

Grayscale Investments, BlackRock’s largest crypto ETF competitor by assets under management, launched staking for the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) and the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) on Oct. 6, 2025, becoming the first US crypto issuer to do so.

The company also enabled staking on its Grayscale Solana Trust (GSOL), which began trading in late October. Additionally, Grayscale debuted the Grayscale Avalanche Staking ETF (GAVA) on Thursday.

Other issuers, including 21Shares and REX-Osprey, also support staking Ether ETFs. 21Shares in February announced its expected 2026 distribution dates for staking rewards from the 21Shares Ethereum ETF.

