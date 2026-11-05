Blockchain is ‘perfect solution’ for AI agent trust, VeChain CEO says

AI agents could drive blockchain’s next adoption cycle by creating demand for systems to verify their identities and reputations, according to VeChain co-founder and CEO Sunny Lu.

Autonomous AI agents operating around the clock would require a “new accountability system” to build public trust, Lu said during Cointelegraph’s Chain Reaction show on Wednesday.

“The perfect solution is a blockchain,” he said.

Lu made the case while discussing VeWorld.ai, an agent-building platform that uses VeChain’s blockchain.

In his vision, agents would have digital “passports” and operate within a “decentralized credibility system” that tracks their reputations and those of their creators. Smart contracts could help settle transactions between agents or between agents and people.

VeChain has also pursued blockchain adoption through supply-chain tracking, including food traceability projects.

AI agents could help people monetize their expertise

AI agents could also help people turn their expertise into businesses or services, extending software-building opportunities to non-developers, according to Lu.

He compared the opportunity to mobile app stores, which allowed individual developers to distribute and monetize their work. Agent-building tools could open that market to people whose skills lie outside programming, including those with specialist professional experience, local knowledge or hobbies.

His own experiments included an educational agent for his daughter, an agent to support his mother’s daily routine and recovery, and a virtual employee to manage purchasing, inventory, sales and operations for an acquaintance’s shop in Milan.

Other industry participants have highlighted the risks of relying on agent providers.

In an October interview, Animoca Brands chairman Yat Siu told Cointelegraph that crypto traders could put AI agents to work around the clock but warned that users risked building their trading strategies around services they did not control.

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