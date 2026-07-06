Trump memecoin holders lose big as president reports billions in crypto earnings

Source: Bonk Inu
The market capitalization of the top memecoins, including DOGE, SHIB and Pepe (PEPE), hit a two-year low last week, dropping to about $22 billion before recovering to more than $26 billion in July. According to CoinMarketCap data, the total market cap was $25.3 billion at the time of publication, down more than 54% over the previous 12 months.
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In May, the memecoin launch platform DxSale reported losing $7.3 million in tokens following a cyberattack affecting liquidity providers on the BNB Chain. Although sleuths were able to identify the attacker’s wallet, one expert said the infrastructure used to move the funds could make tracing them difficult.
On Saturday, the New York Times reported that about 1 million investors in US President Donald Trump’s memecoin, Official Trump (TRUMP), had collectively lost $3.8 million as of June 30. The report, citing data from blockchain analytics company Nansen, came a few days after the president disclosed that he had earned more than $1.4 billion from his crypto-related ventures, including about $635 million from memecoin projects.
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