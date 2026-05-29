DxSale stolen funds are already untraceable: onchain analyst

Source: PeckShield
The attacker has already moved some funds through infrastructure that may make tracing more difficult, according to Tahax.
The analyst said that the DxSale deployer quietly transferred ownership of the locker contract to a new wallet 269 days ago, alleging that a “backdoor was left in” without an official migration announcement.
Source: Tahax
The analyst pointed to onchain evidence of another 80 transactions that executed subsequent ownership hops for obfuscation, before contract ownership landed at wallet ‘0xC45,’ which started the mass BNB withdrawals.
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The backdoor in the deployer contract, paired with a backdated lock, enabled the hacker to exploit withdrawal loops and extract the BNB tokens, wrote Web3 security platform Coinsult, in a Friday X post, adding:
“A privileged setFee plus a backdated lock turned 'locked' deposits into a withdrawable balance.”
Cointelegraph has approached DxSale for comment on the exploit and the final number of affected liquidity providers.
The exploit adds to more than $17 billion in crypto exploit losses tracked by DefiLlama, including about $7.8 billion from DeFi protocols.
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