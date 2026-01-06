Brian Quintenz joins SUI Group board after CFTC nomination pulled

US President Donald Trump’s former pick to chair the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has joined the SUI Group’s board of directors.

In a Tuesday notice, the SUI Group said former CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz’s appointment to its board would strengthen its “regulatory and policy leadership” amid the company’s digital asset treasury strategy. The company reported holding 107,743,979 Sui (SUI), worth about $200 million at the time of publication, as of the third quarter of 2025.

Quintenz served as a CFTC commissioner under Trump from 2017 to 2021 and later as the global head of policy for a16z crypto. He joined the board of directors for prediction market platform Kalshi in 2021, and worked as an adviser to cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com from 2021 to 2022.

The former commissioner’s move closer to the crypto industry was the latest example of a CFTC official moving to the private sector after government work. Caroline Pham, who was acting chair of the agency under Trump in 2025, joined payments company MoonPay after the US Senate confirmed Michael Selig to chair the CFTC in December.

Many lawmakers and industry leaders supported Quintenz’s nomination after Trump announced him as his first pick in February.

However, in September, Quintenz released text messages between him and Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, co-founders of cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, suggesting that the pair were looking for certain assurances regarding CFTC enforcement. Selig was nominated to chair the agency a few weeks later.

CFTC still missing four Senate-confirmed commissioners

As of January, Selig is the only CFTC member serving at the agency, which typically seats five commissioners. Trump has not announced or suggested that he will announce any potential nominations in the near future, leaving a dearth of leadership at the US financial regulator potentially for months or years.

