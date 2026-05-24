Under pressure amid falling token price

The Ethereum Foundation's mandate was published in March 2026. Source: Ethereum Foundation
“Now, we are taking action to ensure that we will be the latter,” he continued, adding that the Ethereum Foundation seeks to strengthen Ethereum’s cybersecurity and code base but not necessarily compete with high-throughput chains or scale to 1 million transactions per second.
The comments follow several large ETH holders selling their entire ETH position and high-profile departures from the Ethereum Foundation, as the current price of the cryptocurrency, about $2,094, sits more than 50% below its all-time high of nearly $5,000 reached in August 2025.
“The EF has only about 0.16% of all ETH,” he said, noting that it is common for other foundations to hold 10-50% of their native tokens.
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“I think Ethereum’s original sin was not considering tokenomics with every move it made from Dencun on,” cryptocurrency journalist Laura Shin said.
The Dencun upgrade was a major protocol update released in March 2024, which significantly reduced network fees for layer-2 transactions and led to a subsequent collapse in Ethereum’s base layer revenue.
Fees on the Ethereum layer-1 blockchain network fell significantly after the Dencun upgrade in March 2024. Source: Token Terminal
Most investors “don’t want to believe in something that is not also putting up points on the scoreboard,” Shin said about ETH.
Buterin said on Sunday that the Foundation would focus on “longevity” and stretch its funds to finance research, meaning it would sell less ETH in the future.
In May, the Foundation unstaked 21,270 ETH from the Lido liquid staking platform, as part of its treasury strategy.
Unstaking ETH means those holdings will no longer generate yield for the Ethereum Foundation, but it is not a confirmation that the organization will sell those tokens.
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