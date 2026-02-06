ARK Invest, the asset manager led by prominent Bitcoin bull Cathie Wood, has shifted from buying to selling Coinbase stock, as the shares dipped 13% and hit multi-month lows.

On Thursday, ARK offloaded 119,236 Coinbase (COIN) shares, valued at roughly $17.4 million, according to a trade filing seen by Cointelegraph.

The sale comes just a day after a modest 3,510-share ($630,000) purchase on Tuesday, following a series of buys at higher prices earlier in 2026.

This marks ARK’s first Coinbase sale of 2026 and its first since August 2025, signaling a shift in trading strategy. The cryptocurrency exchange’s stock is down around 37% year-to-date, according to Nasdaq data.

ARK sold Coinbase and bought Bullish

ARK spent almost the same amount it dumped in Coinbase shares to acquire 716,030 shares ($17.8 million) in Bullish (BLSH), an institution-focused digital asset platform that listed on the New York Stock Exchange in August 2025.

Since the trading launch, Bullish shares had slumped more than 60% to $24.9 on Thursday’s close, according to NYSE data.

An excerpt from ARK’s trade notification for Thursday. Source: ARK

ARK was one of the largest buyers of Bullish’s IPO, alongside investment giant BlackRock.

ARK holds $312 million in Coinbase stock

ARK’s latest Coinbase sale comes amid a sharp crypto market pullback, with Bitcoin (BTC) dipping below $70,000 on Thursday to briefly touch $60,000 on Friday.

For ARK, a major backer of Coinbase during tough market conditions, the move marks a notable reversal.

Coinbase shares have slumped around 37% year-to-date. Source: TradingView

To date, ARK still holds $312 million in Coinbase shares across its three funds — the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), with COIN representing 3.7%, 3.4%, and 4.95% of each fund, respectively.

Since its April 2021 trading debut, Coinbase stock has fallen about 60%, from an opening price of $381, according to Nasdaq data.

