The key policy maker who oversaw the launch of regulated Bitcoin futures in the US has returned as the Commodities Futures Trading Commission’s chief of staff after a six-year hiatus.

In a Wednesday announcement, the CFTC welcomed back Amir Zaidi with chairman Michael Selig emphasizing the wealth of experience Zaidi will bring.

“I’m grateful for his willingness to return as chief of staff and for his continued dedication and service to both the CFTC and our stakeholders. Amir was instrumental in the historic launch of CFTC-regulated bitcoin futures contracts during President Trump’s first term,” Selig said.

“With Congress poised to send digital asset market structure legislation to the President’s desk, he will bring tremendous experience and expertise to the CFTC as it develops fit-for-purpose regulations for our rapidly evolving commodity markets,” he added.

Zaidi’s second CFTC stint comes as US crypto regulation prospers

Zaidi’s previous stint at the CFTC was between 2010 and 2019 across several different roles. In his last two years, Zaidi served as the director of the CFTC’s Division of Market Oversight, and was responsible for overseeing the policy that helped establish a regulated Bitcoin futures market in the US.

Zaidi has strong experience across the government and financial services industry. Before heading back to the CFTC, Zaidi worked as the head of global compliance at major broker-dealer TP ICAP.

The launching of regulated Bitcoin futures markets on the CBOE in 2017, marked a major step forward to legitimizing Bitcoin at a time when there was significantly greater crypto skepticism and lack of mainstream adoption.

Related: US lawmakers expected to address market structure markup in January

With the CFTC likely to play a key role in crypto regulation and oversight in 2026, Zaidi marks another crypto friendly figure taking up key positions in government agencies.

CFTC chairman Selig, who took over the reins from Caroline Pham in late December, has vowed to support the current administration’s aim of “cementing the US as the Crypto Capital of the World.”

Meanwhile, under the leadership of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chairman Paul Atkins, the SEC has taken a much friendlier approach to the crypto market, with a flood of crypto exchange traded funds hitting the market, alongside the ending of many legal disputes.

Magazine: Bitcoin ‘never’ hit $100K in real terms, SEC’s crypto ‘dream team’: Hodler’s Digest, Dec. 21 – 27