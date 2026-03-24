The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is looking to embrace innovation in its regulatory approach to crypto and blockchain with the launch of a new Innovation Task Force, according to a Tuesday notice.

Chair Michael Selig said that the task force will work with the regulator’s Innovation Advisory Committee to create a framework focused on crypto, blockchain, AI, and prediction markets. The effort will be led by Michael Passalacqua, who joined the CFTC as a senior adviser in January after working on crypto and blockchain issues at international law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

“The idea behind our innovation advisory task force is really to create a space where innovators and builders can come in and talk to the staff,” Selig told attendees at the Digital Asset Summit in New York City on Tuesday. “It’s not just crypto — it’s going to be prediction markets, crypto, and AI. We think these three verticals are really important.”

The move comes more than a year after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launched its own task force focused on crypto regulation, just one day after US President Donald Trump took office, and SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda took the reins as acting chair from former Commissioner Gary Gensler. The SEC task force, headed by Commissioner Hester Peirce, included Selig as chief counsel at the time before he was nominated by Trump to chair the CFTC.

Related: SEC task force met with Trump-supporting firms to discuss crypto regulation

Regulators work on crypto rules as market structure legislation remains stuck

The CFTC’s announcement comes on the heels of an SEC interpretative notice last week that proposed that the agency would not consider most crypto asset securities under federal law. SEC Chair Paul Atkins called the measure a “bridge” to clarify crypto regulation in the absence of Congressional action on a comprehensive digital asset framework.

The market structure bill, called the CLARITY Act when it passed the House of Representatives in July 2025, has effectively been stalled in the Senate amid debates over stablecoin yield, ethics, tokenized equities, and other issues. While some proponents of the legislation have said policymakers were closer to reaching an agreement, it was unclear as of Tuesday if or when it would reach the Senate for a full floor vote.

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