Polymarket filed to ‘list combinatorial outcome contracts’

Source: CFTC
Under Selig, who remains the CFTC chair and the agency’s sole commissioner, the financial regulator has repeatedly claimed that it alone has the right to oversee and regulate prediction markets. At the chair’s direction, the CFTC has filed legal actions against state authorities Ohio, Connecticut, Illinois and New York over prediction markets, and recently in Minnesota over what it called a US state’s “first outright ban” of the platforms.
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The CFTC’s leadership is expected to consist of a bipartisan panel of five commissioners, but Selig has been serving as the only member since December. Despite urging from lawmakers, US President Donald Trump had not publicly announced any nominations to fill the seats as of Thursday.
On Wednesday, the prediction markets company filed a product self-certification letter to CFTC Secretary Christopher Kirkpatrick. According to the company, this would allow Polymarket to combine two or more underlying event contracts on the platform.
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