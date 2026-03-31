Chainalysis to add ‘blockchain intelligence‘ agents to platform

Chainalysis is introducing blockchain intelligence agents which the analytics platform expects will provide investigative skills to users seeking AI solutions.

In a Tuesday announcement at the Chainalysis Links conference in New York City, the company said the “blockchain intelligence agents” differ from typical AI tools based on language models, likening them to an “experienced analyst working at machine speed.”

The company expects to phase in the agents this summer in an effort for companies to scale their approach to cryptocurrencies.

“We’re starting where we know we can have the most impact: investigations and compliance,” co-founder and CEO Jonathan Levin wrote on the company’s blog. “As bad actors increasingly leverage AI to scale their operations, it’s critical that those working to stop them do the same.”

The company’s move follows a similar one by TRM Labs, which last week launched “AI investigative assistants” for users looking to trace funds, run audits and conduct investigations for crypto-related crimes.

Chainalysis said it had already used the AI agents in early development for similar investigations and intelligence gathering.

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Earlier this year, Chainalysis reported the number of ransomware attacks rose by 50% in 2025. However, payments associated with those attacks in the same year declined by 8% from those in 2024, from $892 million to $820 million, marking an 8% decrease from 2024.

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