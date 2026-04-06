China’s tax and financial regulators on Monday urged banks and local authorities to use blockchain and privacy computing to upgrade the “bank-tax interaction” model and expand financing for small businesses.

The State Administration of Taxation and National Financial Regulatory Administration said in a joint policy notice that banks and taxpayers should standardize data sharing and reduce information asymmetry between tax authorities, banks and enterprises.

The report also urged banks to improve credit models, enhance credit approval efficiency and increase the supply of financing services to “honest, tax-paying enterprises.”

The directive aligns with China’s broader effort to integrate blockchain into data infrastructure, following a National Development and Reform Commission roadmap released in January 2025 targeting nationwide implementation by 2029.

Shen Zhulin, the deputy director of the National Data Administration, said in a January 2025 press conference that China expects blockchain-based data infrastructure to attract 400 billion yuan (about $58 billion) in yearly investments.

A machine translation of a joint notice from Chinese regulators. Source: Shanghai Municipal Tax Service

Chinese regulators outline data infrastructure push with 400 billion yuan target

While China has issued strict controls on cryptocurrencies and speculative digital asset trading, it also pushed for the incorporation of blockchain initiatives in finance and data infrastructure.

In October 2019, Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted the technology as an important “breakthrough” for independent innovation of core technologies, urging the acceleration of the development of blockchain-based applications and their integration in the real-world economy.

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In April 2021, the Shenzhen Tax Bureau expanded the country’s first blockchain electronic invoice system.

However, in September that same year, China issued a nation-wide ban on crypto transactions and mining as part of a wider crackdown across multiple government agencies.

Top Bitcoin mining countries by hashrate. Source: Compass Mining

Despite the ban, China is still cited as the third-largest Bitcoin (BTC) mining country. In January 2026, it accounted for 11.7% of the global hashrate, according to data from Compass Mining.

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