Travala plans broader travel rollout

Cumulative agentic transfer volumes on Base. Source: Chainalysis
Travala framed the launch as an early step toward autonomous travel booking, even as travelers still retain final approval over payments, and said it is offering developers a 10% Coinbase Wrapped BTC (cbBTC) rebate on completed stays booked through its agents.
“The launch of the world’s first agentic AI travel protocol marks the death of the checkout button,” Travala CEO Juan Otero said, calling it the start of “a truly autonomous travel economy.”
Travala said the setup uses ERC-7715 session keys, allowing the AI agent to request a payment while keeping final signing authority inside the traveler’s wallet. The company said the protocol can maintain context across searches, bookings and cancellations in a single chat thread.
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Travala said the protocol covers more than 2.2 million hotels, including listings from Marriott, Hilton and IHG, which are sourced through its aggregator partners.
The company said it plans to expand the protocol beyond hotels to other travel products, including flights, and expects its Travala (AVA) loyalty token to support future Travel MCP use cases.
Travala was founded in 2017 and competes with crypto-friendly travel platforms such as Sleap.io and Alternative Airlines, though its latest protocol shifts the comparison from crypto checkout toward AI-agent booking infrastructure. The company says it accepts more than 100 cryptocurrencies alongside fiat currencies.
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Additional reporting by Christina Comben.
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