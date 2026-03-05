US Bitcoin miner CleanSpark last month sold 553 Bitcoin from its February production for about $36.6 million, while producing 568 BTC during the month, according to the company’s latest operational update.

The company ended February with 13,363 BTC (BTC) in its treasury and continued expanding its infrastructure by completing the closing on a second Texas campus that adds 300 megawatts of ERCOT-approved power capacity.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, operates the state’s electrical grid.

CleanSpark said its deployed fleet totaled 235,588 mining machines at the end of February, operating with 50 EH/s peak hashrate, a measure of mining computing power, and 43.2 EH/s average hashrate.

Across its power portfolio, the company has 1.8 gigawatts of capacity under contract, with 808 megawatts currently in use.

CleanSpark said it has produced 1,141 BTC year-to-date, as of Feb. 28. The company also said 1,086 BTC of its holdings are posted as collateral or receivable in connection with derivatives transactions.

The company is also positioning parts of its infrastructure to support artificial intelligence and high-performance computing workloads, reflecting a broader shift among Bitcoin miners seeking to monetize power-dense data center capacity beyond crypto mining.

At the time of writing, the company’s stock was down about 7.5% on the day, according to Yahoo Finance data. Sector-tracking exchange-traded fund CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF was down 6.4%, at the same time.

Miners sell off Bitcoin in 2026

CleanSpark is not alone in selling Bitcoin, as several publicly traded miners have recently liquidated portions of their holdings to fund infrastructure expansion and artificial intelligence data center projects.

Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms said it sold 1,818 BTC in December for about $161.6 million, as part of a strategy shift toward monetizing its power and data center infrastructure, including support for AI workloads. The company reported in January it held 18,005 BTC as of Dec. 31, down from 19,368 BTC a month earlier, after producing 460 BTC during December.

In February, Bitdeer said it had liquidated its entire corporate Bitcoin treasury. The Bitcoin miner reported producing 189.8 BTC during the period, selling the full amount along with an additional 943.1 BTC from its existing reserves.

Core Scientific said during its fourth-quarter earnings call on March 2 that it sold about 1,900 Bitcoin for roughly $175 million in January, reducing its holdings to fewer than 1,000 BTC.

On Thursday, the company said it secured a $500 million credit facility from Morgan Stanley, which it will use to fund infrastructure supporting high-density computing workloads such as AI and high-performance computing (HPC).

Rumors have also circulated about MARA Holdings, the second-largest corporate Bitcoin treasury holder with 53,822 BTC on its balance sheet, suggesting the miner may begin selling its reserves.

However, MARA vice president of investor relations Robert Samuels dismissed the speculation in a post on X on Tuesday, saying the company has not changed its core treasury strategy.

