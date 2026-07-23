Coinbase plans to expand its Singapore office from 150 to about 200 employees by the end of 2026 as it grows its presence in the Lion City.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase reportedly plans to expand its presence in Singapore and grow its headcount from 150 to about 200 staff members by the end of 2026.

The cryptocurrency exchange is mainly looking to hire more engineers, customer service, relationship management staff and institutional sales representatives for its Singapore office, which opened at One Raffles Quay on Wednesday, Hassan Ahmed, Coinbase’s country director for Singapore, told the Business Times in an interview.

Ahmed said that Singapore is increasingly becoming a strategic hub for cryptocurrency innovation. Coinbase received a major payment institution license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the city-state’s central bank, in October 2023, enabling it to expand its services to Singaporean individuals and institutions.

Coinbase did not immediately respond to Cointelegraph’s request for comment.

Singapore licenses digital payment token service providers under a regulatory regime overseen by the MAS. The central bank’s directory listed 38 licensed entities on Thursday.

The MAS tightened licensing requirements in 2025, pushing unlicensed firms to leave the market.

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