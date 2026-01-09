Colombia’s tax authority, DIAN, has introduced a mandatory reporting regime for crypto service providers, requiring exchanges and intermediaries to collect and submit user and transaction data as part of its oversight of the digital asset sector.

The rules were set out in Resolution 000240, issued on Dec. 24, which adds a crypto reporting regime aligned with OECD-developed international standards, including the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF).

According to the new rules, crypto exchanges, custodians and other service providers must report identifying information and transaction data for “reportable” users, enabling the automatic exchange of that information with foreign tax authorities.

The resolution also sets out due diligence and valuation requirements, including fair-market valuation methods, and establishes penalties for providers that fail to comply.

The reporting obligations are directed at service providers and do not directly impose reporting duties on individual users.

The resolution takes effect upon publication, requiring affected platforms to update their compliance and reporting systems before the first reporting cycles.

Countries move to close crypto tax reporting gaps

As crypto moves further into the financial mainstream, governments worldwide are tightening tax rules to close reporting gaps and strengthen oversight of digital asset activity.

One major change is the rollout of CARF, an OECD-backed global standard that requires crypto service providers to collect and automatically report user and transaction data to tax authorities, with initial reporting expected in 2026 and the first automatic exchanges of information anticipated in 2027.

In a November update, the OECD said 48 jurisdictions have already enacted, or are close to enforcing, laws mandating CARF-related data collection, while another 27 jurisdictions are expected to begin sharing information in 2028.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, or OECD, is an international organization that develops policy standards on taxation, economic cooperation and financial transparency.

In the United States, lawmakers may pass the CLARITY Act in 2026, a sweeping regulatory framework designed to define how digital assets are classified, taxed and issued.

While many countries are pressing ahead with clearer crypto tax rules, others remain more cautious.

On Thursday, Indian financial authorities again raised concerns that cryptocurrency transactions could hinder tax enforcement, warning lawmakers of risks tied to crypto activity during a parliamentary finance committee meeting.

