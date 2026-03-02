Cointelegraph
Crypto funds rebound with $1B inflows after five-week slump

Crypto ETPs saw $1 billion in inflows last week, led by $787 million into US spot Bitcoin ETFs, ending a five-week outflow streak of nearly $4 billion

Crypto investment products recorded their first weekly inflows since January, snapping a five-week outflow streak totaling roughly $4 billion.

Crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) attracted $1 billion last week, led by $882 million into Bitcoin (BTC) funds, according to a Monday report from CoinShares.

“From a macro standpoint, it is difficult to attribute the shift in sentiment to a single catalyst,” said James Butterfill, CoinShares’ head of research.

He said the reversal likely reflected prior price weakness, a break below key technical levels and renewed accumulation by large Bitcoin holders.

“At a more anecdotal level, recent client discussions have been almost entirely focused on identifying entry points rather than reducing exposure to the asset class,” he added.

Ether and Solana add $171 million in weekly crypto inflows

Ether (ETH) funds drew about $117 million, CoinShares said, marking their strongest week since January, while Solana (SOL) drew in about $54 million.

Chainlink (LINK) and XRP (XRP) followed with $3.4 million and $2 million in inflows, respectively.

Weekly crypto ETP flows by asset as of Friday (in millions of US dollars). Source: CoinShares

Despite the renewed demand, Bitcoin and Ether ETPs remain in negative territory for the year, with net outflows of $408 million and $430 million, respectively.

In contrast, Solana and XRP products have posted year-to-date inflows of $156 million and $153 million.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs lead with $787 million in inflows

Regionally, ETP flows were broadly aligned, with the United States accounting for the bulk of inflows at $957 million. Canada, Germany and Switzerland recorded inflows of $34 million, $32.7 million and $28 million, respectively.

Most of the gains came from US spot Bitcoin ETFs, which drew $787.3 million, ending a five-week outflow streak of more than $3.8 billion, according to SoSoValue.

Weekly flows in US spot Bitcoin ETFs since Jan. 2, 2026. Source: SoSoValue

Despite the renewed inflows, total assets under management in crypto ETPs declined to $127.7 billion from $130.4 billion the previous week.

Net assets in Bitcoin ETFs also fell, slipping to $83.4 billion from $85.3 billion a week earlier.

