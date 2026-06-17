More primaries set for next week before November general election

Source: NBC News
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Based on Vetter’s statement, Fairshake and its affiliates may have spent more than $40 million across several US states in an attempt to support what it considers “pro-crypto” candidates for the next session of Congress. The PAC reported holding a $193 million war chest as of January.
The Alabama runoff was the latest vote that's seen industry PACs spending millions of dollars on media for candidates facing primaries in several US states, including South Carolina, Texas, California, South Dakota and New Jersey. Fairshake affiliate Protect Progress also reported spending about $5.2 million and $587,000 in media buys for House seats, respectively, for Maryland Democrat Adrian Boafo and fellow party member Ritchie Torres in New York, scheduled to hold primaries on June 23.
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