Majority control of Senate can determine passage of crypto-related bills

Defend American Jobs reported spending $7.4 million on media to support Republican Barry Moore ahead of his May 20 Alabama primary, and an additional $4.7 million before Tuesday’s runoffs.

Defend American Jobs, the cryptocurrency company-backed political action committee (PAC) affiliated with Fairshake, reported spending millions of dollars to support a Republican candidate’s run for a US Senate seat in the party’s Tuesday primary runoff in Alabama.

As of Tuesday, filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) showed that Defend American Jobs had spent more than $4.7 million on media and ads to back Republican Barry Moore’s candidacy in a runoff for one of Alabama’s US Senate seats, adding to the $7.4 million it reported spending ahead of his May 20 primary. Moore, who also has the endorsement of US President Donald Trump, is running against Jared Hudson, another Republican vying to replace Tommy Tuberville, who announced that he would not be seeking reelection, as he is focused on becoming the state’s next governor.

Source: Federal Election Commission

The Coinbase-affiliated advocacy organization Stand With Crypto rated Hudson as “neutral” on crypto policy compared to Moore's “strongly supports crypto,” based on public statements and Moore’s voting records while representing Alabama’s 1st Congresssional district. Hudson publicly acknowledged that “Big Crypto” did not back his candidacy, but he has supported the crypto market structure bill under consideration in the US Senate.

The Alabama runoff will be another test of the crypto industry’s influence in US elections, with Fairshake and its affiliates having already poured millions of dollars into media for candidates facing primaries in Texas and California. Following Tuesday’s vote in Alabama, the PACs will also have stakes in Maryland and New York later this month, backing Democrats Adrian Boafo and Ritchie Torres with about $5 million and $500,000 in media buys for House seats, respectively.

Related: Crypto PAC-supported candidates sweep US state primaries after media buys

The Blockchain Leadership Fund, a hybrid PAC backed by Anchorage Digital and Chainlink, announced its support for Moore in May, but FEC filings showed no related expenditures as of Tuesday. The Fellowship PAC, another PAC backed by $11 million from Cantor Fitzgerald and Anchorage, disclosed $350,000 in spending to support Moore’s run.

Fairshake reported holding a $193 million war chest as of January, setting the stage for significant potential influence in this year's US House and Senate races. The PAC has publicly stated its intention to “oppose anti-crypto politicians and support pro-crypto leaders” through media and ads.

Majority control of Senate can determine passage of crypto-related bills

With Democrats having been in the minority in both the House and Senate in the current session of Congress, the party is fighting to regain control of both chambers starting in 2027. Republicans currently hold a slim majority on both sides of the Capitol, enabling them to set the agenda for policies, including crypto-related legislation like the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act. The bill passed the House in July 2025 but has faced delays in the Senate amid debates over stablecoin rewards, ethics and tokenized equities.

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