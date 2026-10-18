Cysic said the incident was limited to bridge message processing and minting and did not affect the mainnet or other operational systems.

Cysic is investigating an unauthorized issuance on BNB Smart Chain and said the mint size alone does not establish the incident’s dollar impact.

The company said in a Sunday X incident report that its cross-chain bridge was suspended after an attacker exploited a processing flaw to mint 10 million CYS on BNB Smart Chain on Saturday, with preliminary findings pointing to unauthorized access to a database supporting the bridge.

The mint occurred at 12:31:38 UTC, and Cysic added the recipient address to the token contract’s blacklist at 13:47:52 UTC. About 2.8 million CYS remained at that address, with transfers restricted.

CYS coordinates incentives for users, compute providers, governance participants and contributors in Cysic’s network, according to the project’s tokenomics documentation.

Cysic said the incident was limited to bridge message processing and minting and did not affect the mainnet or other operational systems. “The incident did not result in the theft or unauthorized transfer of existing CYS or other assets held in user wallets,” it said.

The company said the number minted does not establish the final dollar loss; token transfers, swaps and actual losses remain under review. Cysic has hired a security firm and plans to publish a follow-up report after the current investigation phase.

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