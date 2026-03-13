US President Donald Trump’s memecoin saw a slight bump up from its all-time low after the team behind the token said its top holders will be given access to the president at another exclusive event.

The Official Trump (TRUMP) token team posted to X on Thursday that a luncheon with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on April 25 is up for grabs for the top 297 holders of the token.

The memecoin’s website bills Trump as the keynote speaker of the event; however, a White House official told Politico that the event isn’t locked in on Trump’s schedule, and is taking place the same day that Trump said he would attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Eligibility to attend the event is limited to the top 297 holders based on time-weighted holdings between Mar. 12 and April 10. Attendees will also need to pass a background check. The top 29 holders will also qualify for a private reception with Trump.

It is the second event for holders of the TRUMP token, with the first taking place at a Trump golf club in May, which attracted concern from critics who accused Trump of using his position as president for personal financial gain.

TRUMP climbs out of low on gala offer

The TRUMP token hit a high of $3.06 on Thursday amid news of the gala, climbing from an all-time low of $2.73 hours earlier, according to CoinGecko.

TRUMP is up 2.4% in the past 24-hours to $2.94, but is down 96% from its all-time high in January 2025 of $73.43.

At the first event for TRUMP token holders last year, Tron founder Justin Sun was the largest tokenholder in attendance, which was reportedly enough to earn him a watch presented during a ceremony.

Related: US Senate votes to include CBDC ban in bipartisan housing bill

Infinex founder Kain Warwick also attended the event after stocking up on enough TRUMP to break the top 25 investors on the leaderboard.

US senators and former staffers protested outside the event, with Bloomberg reporting at the time that protestors shouted “Shame!” and “I hope you choke on your dinner!” at attendees.

Magazine: All 21 million Bitcoin is at risk from quantum computers