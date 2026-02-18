Ether (ETH) price printed a bear pennant on the daily chart, a technical chart formation associated with strong downward momentum. This weakening technical setup and declining network activity may signal the continuation of ETH’s bear trend and possibly send the altcoin’s price to $1,100.
A bear pennant pattern is a bearish setup that forms after the price consolidates inside an up-sloping triangle following a sharp price drop.
The pennant will resolve once the price breaks below the lower trend line of the pennant at $1,950. If this happens, the ETH/USD pair could drop by as much as the previous downtrend’s height. This places the measured target for ETH price at $1,100, down 43% from the current price.
Related: Ether bulls target $2.5K as staking ETF launch, RWA growth fuel optimism
Crypto analyst Crypto Patel said that ETH price needs to hold the $1,800 support to invalidate the pennant.
Ethereum’s declining network activity signals downward pressure
Ether’s price weakness is also reflected in its onchain activity, with Ethereum’s daily transaction count dropping to 1.95 million on Wednesday, down 33% from 2.9 million on Feb. 5.
A similar sharp drop in Ethereum’s daily transaction count was seen in January 2024, accompanying a 30% drop in the altcoin’s price.
The decline in Ethereum’s network activity is also evident when analyzing the total value locked (TVL) on the network’s smart contracts.
Ethereum’s TVL has dropped to $54.5 billion on Wednesday from $70 billion at the beginning of the month, a decrease of over 22% in just over two weeks.
Negative signs include a 26% decrease in deposits on the Uniswap decentralized exchange (DEX) and a 35% drop on Ether.fi and EigenLayer.
The daily trading volume on Ethereum-based DEXs also plummeted to $1.5 billion, from $3.72 billion, over the same period.
In addition, global Ethereum investment products saw a total of $85.1 million in net outflows between Feb. 9 and Feb. 13, adding to the price downtrend.
This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision. While we strive to provide accurate and timely information, Cointelegraph does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information in this article. This article may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Cointelegraph will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from your reliance on this information.