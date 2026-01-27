Ether (ETH) is flashing a familiar macroeconomic setup that preceded a major rally in 2021. One analyst highlighted a recurring sequence linking global liquidity, US small-cap equities and Ether’s price, suggesting a similar impact could unfold for the altcoin.

Key takeaways:

Ethereum surged 226% in 2021 after a key global liquidity threshold was met.

ETH accumulation addresses show a rising realized price near $2,700, reinforcing the structural support.

Global liquidity-led setup mirrors 2021 breakout for ETH

Crypto analyst Sykodelic highlighted a recurring pattern that links the global liquidity, the Russell 2000 index, and Ethereum’s potential breakout.

The sequence follows three steps: a breakout in global liquidity, followed by a breakout in the Russell 2000, and then a delayed breakout in Ether. On the current monthly chart, the same order has once again appeared.

Global liquidity, Russell 2000, and ETH price setup. Source: X/Sykodelic

Sykodelic noted that global liquidity had already broken out, with the Russell 2000 following. Ether historically lags this move, typically breaking out several weeks later.

In 2021, ETH began its major rally roughly 119 days after the Russell confirmed its breakout. In that sense, ETH could exhibit a breakout in March 2026.

The monthly candle on the Russell is also closely matching the prior cycle, suggesting a similar risk-on regime. The last time these indicators aligned, Ethereum surged 226% between March 2021 and November 2021.

This supports the view that liquidity conditions, rather than short-term technical indicators, could set the long-term trend for high-beta assets like ETH.

Related: ETH funding rate turns negative, but will Ether bulls take the bait?

Russell 2000 leadership and ETH accumulation support

On X, Max, the CEO of BecauseBitcoin, noted that the Russell 2000 has historically led Ethereum into price discovery phases.

With the Russell 2000 reaching a new all-time high at 2,738 on Thursday, the analyst said this leadership could again favor upside expansion for ETH in the coming weeks if the correlations hold.

Onchain data also shows continued accumulation. CryptoQuant data indicates that the realized price of ETH accumulation addresses is rising and currently sits near $2,720.

ETH realized price for accumulation addresses. Source: CryptoQuant

The realized price of accumulation addresses has historically acted as strong support for long-term holders and has not been broken in prior drawdowns. The proximity of the realized price to the spot suggests accumulation remains active, even during volatility.

If ETH revisits this zone, analysts estimate downside could be limited to roughly 7%, placing a potential local bottom near $2,720. The level also aligns with external liquidity zones, increasing the likelihood of a trend response if tested.

Related: Buterin tips distributed validators to simplify Ethereum staking