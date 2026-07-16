Summer Mersinger speaking at Injective Summit on Thursday. Source: Injective
Mersinger’s comments on a White House meeting followed reports that US President Donald Trump planned to discuss CLARITY with a group of Republican senators on Thursday, potentially including his ties to the industry, after Senate Democrats held their own meeting on the bill on Wednesday. Trump disclosed in June that he had earned $1.4 billion from ventures related to digital assets, including his memecoin and his family’s business World Liberty Financial.
Related: US senator blasts AG pick for ‘dismantling’ crypto unit, Trump’s CZ pardon
A former CFTC commissioner, Mersinger departed the agency in 2025 to become the CEO of the Blockchain Association. The organization was involved in discussions with lawmakers over the market structure bill as it passed the Senate banking and agriculture committees.
On Tuesday, three Senate Democrats held a press conference saying that they would not support a crypto market structure bill without clear ethics provisions, citing Trump’s financial disclosures and the potential for corruption by lawmakers and the White House. Republicans hold a slim majority in the Senate and would need several Democrats to vote yay on the bill for it to pass.
At the time of publication, traders on prediction market Kalshi had a 75.1% chance on CLARITY going for a floor vote in the Senate before the August break, up from 47% on July 10.
Magazine: Crypto’s CLARITY Act faces partisan fight over ethics on Senate floor