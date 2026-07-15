US President Donald Trump is set to meet with several senators on Thursday as negotiators race to get the CLARITY Act across the line before the Senate’s August recess.

US President Donald Trump is set to meet with several senators at the White House on Thursday to discuss progress on the crypto market structure bill.

According to Politico, Senator Bernie Moreno said a group of senators will brief the president on the bill and “its path to success.” Senator Cynthia Lummis will also attend, according to a Senate Republican aide.

“We’ll be talking about the entirety of the bill. I mean, obviously the president’s been very engaged in this bill,” said Moreno. “He’s the one who’s really driven the innovation that I think will pay dividends.”

The meeting comes as lawmakers race to pass the crypto market structure bill, known as the CLARITY Act, before the Senate’s August recess. Many lawmakers see it as the last realistic opportunity to pass the legislation before the midterm elections.

“I’m hoping that we can come up with some agreement by the end of this week,” Senator Thom Tillis, who has been helping work through the CLARITY Act’s unresolved provisions, told Politico.

“I think it’s critical if we’re going to try and get this across the floor before August recess.”

Lawmakers are awaiting a revised draft of the bill.

In an interview with Fox Business on Wednesday, Lummis said a new draft version of the bill will be introduced in the next few days and expects it to be on the Senate floor next week.

Cointelegraph reached out to Senator Lummis for comment.

Prediction market odds on CLARITY Act success

Traders on prediction market Kalshi have put a 79% chance on the CLARITY Act being voted on by the Senate before the August recess, up from 68.8% the previous day.

Related: Three US senators oppose CLARITY Act on ethics grounds with vote expected soon

However, traders remain less optimistic that the CLARITY Act will become law this year.

A $3 million prediction market on Kalshi gives the crypto bill a 36% chance of becoming law in 2026, and a 62% chance of doing so before the end of 2027.

Polymarket traders, meanwhile, have put the chance of the CLARITY Act being signed into law this year at 39%.

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