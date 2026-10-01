Evernorth’s investors include Ripple, Kraken, Pantera Capital, SBI Group, Arrington Capital and GSR. It plans to grow its XRP holdings per share through yield strategies, participation in the XRP ecosystem and capital markets activities.
Related: Ether, XRP ETF inflow streaks end as Bitcoin funds rebound
Evernorth’s planned Nasdaq debut comes as other crypto companies have pursued SPAC mergers to reach US public markets, with markedly different outcomes this year.
Tokenization firm Securitize began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July after completing its merger with Cantor Equity Partners II, while CoinShares made its Nasdaq debut in April following a $1.2 billion merger with Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp.
However, crypto treasury companies have faced setbacks. Ether Machine scrapped its planned merger with Dynamix in April, citing unfavorable market conditions and ending plans to launch a $1.5 billion yield-bearing Ether fund through the deal.
In July, Adam Back’s Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company and Cantor Equity Partners I also scrapped the original terms of their proposed merger and postponed a shareholder vote indefinitely while negotiating a deal that would “better reflect market conditions.”
Magazine: Stablecoins can drain from banks and nations at lightning speed