Ether Machine has called off its planned public debut after the Ethereum treasury-focused firm and Dynamix Corporation agreed to terminate their merger, citing deteriorating market conditions.

In a Saturday post on X, Ether Machine said the decision to end the deal was mutual and effective immediately. The transaction had aimed to take the firm public through a merger with the Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), alongside involvement from The Ether Reserve LLC.

“The Ether Reserve LLC, together with certain other parties thereto, announced today that they have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced Business Combination Agreement, effective immediately, as a result of unfavorable market conditions,” the firm wrote.

According to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, an unnamed “Payor,” identified in Annex A of the agreement but not disclosed publicly, must pay $50 million to Dynamix within 15 days of the termination taking effect.

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Ether Machine’s $1.5 billion Ethereum treasury plan collapses

Ether Machine first announced plans to launch what it described as the largest yield-bearing Ether (ETH) fund aimed at institutional investors in July last year. At the time, the company, co-founded by former Consensys executives Andrew Keys and David Merin, said it would list on Nasdaq under the ticker “ETHM,” launching with more than 400,000 ETH, worth over $1.5 billion at the time, under management.

In September, Ether Machine secured $654 million in a private financing round, including 150,000 ETH from Ethereum advocate Jeffrey Berns, who also joined the company’s board. The raise was part of its broader plan to build a large Ether treasury ahead of the planned Nasdaq debut, which has now been canceled.

Top Ether treasury firms. Source: EthereumTreasuries.NET

Meanwhile, Dynamix retains a limited window to secure a new deal. The company has until November 22, 2026, to complete another business combination. If it fails to do so, it will be required to liquidate and return funds held in trust to shareholders, in line with its corporate charter.

Related: Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund dumps ETHZilla stake as ETH treasuries face pressure

Ethereum treasury exits deepen

Ether funds exit amid mounting pressure on Ethereum treasury strategies. Trend Research has fully unwound its Ethereum position, selling 651,757 ETH worth about $1.34 billion while locking in an estimated $747 million loss.

Separately, ETHZilla, formerly a biotech firm that pivoted into an Ethereum treasury strategy during the 2025 hype, has also moved away from Ether accumulation, updating its corporate name and brand to Forum Markets.

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