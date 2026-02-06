Ethereum investment vehicle Trend Research continued to reduce its Ether exposure, as the latest market crash pushed the treasury company to sell off its assets to pay back loans.

It held about 651,170 Ether (ETH) in the form of Aave Ethereum wrapped Ether (AETHWETH) on Sunday. That amount dropped by 404,090, to about 247,080 on Friday, at the time of writing.

Trend Research transferred 411,075 ETH to cryptocurrency exchange Binance since the beginning of the month, according to blockchain data platform Arkham.

The transfers occurred as ETH price dropped almost 30% in the past week, to as low as $1,748 on Friday, according to CoinMarketCap. It traded at $1,967 at the time of writing.

Trend Research, WETH token balance history, one-week chart. Source: Arkham

Related: Sharplink pockets $33M from Ether staking, deploys another $170M ETH

Trend Research continues risk management as ETH liquidation level approaches

Trend Research has been tied to Jack Yi, founder of Hong Kong-based crypto venture firm Liquid Capital. Yi accumulated his Ethereum investment company’s holdings by purchasing ETH at an exchange, using that as collateral on Aave to borrow stablecoins, then using those funds to acquire more ETH.

Trend Research faces multiple ETH liquidation levels between $1,698 and $1,562, wrote blockchain data platform Lookonchain in a Friday X post.

Trend Research liquidation levels. Source: Lookonchain

Yi, said in a Thursday X post that he remains bullish despite admitting that he called for a bottom in crypto valuation too early and will continue to wait for a market recovery while "managing risk."

Related: BitMine buys $105M Ether to kick off 2026, still holds $915M in cash

Trend Research came into the spotlight days after the $19 billion liquidation event of October 2025, when the investment firm began its aggressive Ether accumulation.

Trend Research would have ranked as the third-largest Ether holder in December, but as an unlisted company, it doesn’t appear on most tracking websites.

Bitmine, the largest public corporate Ether holder, was sitting on about $8 billion in unrealized profit on Friday.

Magazine: DAT panic dumps 73,000 ETH, India’s crypto tax stays: Asia Express