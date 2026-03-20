The US Federal Bureau of Investigation says a scam using a token on the Tron blockchain is impersonating the agency with the aim of grabbing personal information.

FBI New York’s X account shared on Thursday a message some Tron users received via a token bearing the agency’s name and seal that said their wallet was “under investigation.”

The message then prompts the recipient to complete a sham anti-money laundering verification online “to avoid a total block on your assets.”



The on-chain message that Tron users received. Source: FBI

The message uses the same urgent call to action as many phishing scams in crypto that steal billions each year. In April, the FBI said it received over 140,000 complaints referencing crypto scams in 2024, resulting in $9.3 billion worth of losses, a 66% increase from the year before.

The FBI told Tron users to “exercise caution” if they encounter the fake token and urged them not to provide “any identifying information to any website associated with such token.”

The FBI said those who may have already sent information to the scammers should file a report with the Internet Crime Complaint Center.

FBI once created token to catch fraudsters

In 2024, the FBI created a fake artificial intelligence-related token to catch fraudsters engaged in market manipulation.

Related: Ex-LA cop gets 5 years in prison for helping crypto ‘Godfather’ extort victims

The so-called “trap token,” called NexFundAI, was designed to act as bait, targeting those engaged in fraudulent crypto activities, particularly pump-and-dump schemes.

At least 18 people who helped manipulate the token’s trading volume were charged in the FBI’s sting operation.

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