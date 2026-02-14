Figure Technology, a blockchain-based lending firm, was reportedly hit by a data breach after attackers manipulated an employee in a social-engineering scheme.

The incident allowed hackers to obtain “a limited number of files,” a company spokesperson told TechCrunch. The company said it has begun notifying affected parties and is offering free credit-monitoring services to anyone who receives a breach notice.

Details about the scope of the incident, including how many users were affected or when the intrusion was detected, were not disclosed publicly. Cointelegraph reached out to Figure for comment, but had not received a response by publication

The hacking collective ShinyHunters claimed responsibility on its dark-web leak site, alleging the company declined to pay a ransom. The group published roughly 2.5 gigabytes of data said to have been taken from Figure’s systems.

Leaked Figure data includes names, addresses

TechCrunch reported that it reviewed samples of the leaked material, which included customers’ full names, home addresses, dates of birth and phone numbers. This information could be used for identity fraud and phishing attempts.

As Cointelegraph reported, crypto phishing attacks linked to wallet drainers dropped sharply in 2025, with total losses falling to $83.85 million, an 83% decline from nearly $494 million in 2024, according to Web3 security firm Scam Sniffer. The number of victims also fell to about 106,000, down 68% year over year across Ethereum Virtual Machine chains.

Researchers said the drop does not mean phishing has disappeared. Losses closely tracked market activity, rising during periods of heavy onchain trading and easing when markets cooled. The third quarter of 2025, during Ethereum’s strongest rally, recorded the highest losses at $31 million, with monthly totals ranging from $2.04 million in December to $12.17 million in August.

Figure Technology goes public

Figure Technology went public in September last year, listing on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. The fintech firm, known for its blockchain-based lending, priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $25 per share, raising $787.5 million and achieving an initial valuation of approximately $5.3 billion to $7.6 billion.

Last month, Figure Technology launched the On-Chain Public Equity Network (OPEN), a platform on its Provenance blockchain that lets companies issue real shares and allows investors to lend or pledge those shares directly to one another without traditional brokers, custodians or exchanges.

