Enterprise digital asset infrastructure platform Fireblocks said Wednesday it launched Earn, a feature that lets institutional clients route stablecoin balances into onchain lending strategies through Aave and Morpho-powered products.

The product launches with a Sentora-curated vault on Morpho and direct access to Aave’s stablecoin lending markets, according to Fireblocks. The company said Earn is available now in Early Access for Fireblocks customers.

Fireblocks said the feature is aimed at clients sitting on large idle stablecoin balances between settlement windows and deployment cycles. The company said it processed $6 trillion in stablecoin transfer volume in 2025 across more than 2,400 institutional clients, up 300% from a year earlier.

Fireblocks is the latest platform launching an institutional gateway product for decentralized lending, seeking to make idle stablecoin holdings more productive for institutions. Competing solutions for institutional stablecoin lending include Aave Horizon, Coinbase Prime, Anchorage Digital, Nexo Institutional and Spark Institutional Lending.

Fireblocks did not disclose a target yield. The company said any returns would be generated by the underlying protocols and would be variable, not guaranteed, and could be zero.

Top decentralized lending protocols. Source: DeFiLlama

Aave is the largest decentralized lending protocol with $25.9 billion in total value locked (TVL), followed by Morpho with $7.67 billion in TVL, according to DeFiLlama data.

Fireblocks targets idle stablecoin balances

Fireblocks said most institutional capital sits idle between deployment cycles and settlement windows, which inspired the new Earn product, according to Michael Shaulov, CEO and co-founder of Fireblocks.

“For the first time, institutions can put those balances to work through onchain lending strategies curated by established institutional names, inside the same platform, under the same controls they already run,” he said.

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Fireblocks has been expanding its institutional services beyond just lending.

In October 2025, Fireblocks Trust Company teamed up with Galaxy, Bakkt, and others to launch a crypto custody framework operating under the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) to meet soaring institutional demand, Cointelegraph reported.

On Jan. 7, 2026, Fireblocks acquired crypto accounting platform TRES for $130 million, tapping the company for its tax compliance infrastructure to support institutions.

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