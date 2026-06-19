Gold price one-year chart. Source: GoldPrice
Related: Bitcoin’s deeply discounted versus AI-stocks, but hawkish Fed risk lingers: Bitwise
Last week, analysts cautioned that Bitcoin and gold may face further headwinds this year following a 4.2% annual increase in the US Consumer Price Index in May, coupled with the conflict in the Middle East.
Since gold pays no yield, rising rates could mean that holding gold becomes more expensive relative to bonds or cash, and the market may be repricing the entire “easy money” thesis that drove gold to record highs earlier this year.
“Only when inflation drops, rate cuts become viable, and liquidity improves alongside lower capital costs, will the overall risk appetite truly reverse,” HashKey Group senior researcher Tim Sun told Cointelegraph.
CME’s FedWatch tool shows a high chance of rates staying the same or rising in the remaining months of 2026, compared with the current target rate of 3.5% to 3.75%.
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