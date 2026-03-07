xAI’s chatbot Grok has sparked widespread buzz on X after delivering a series of explicit roasts targeting high-profile figures like Elon Musk, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The exchanges began after users prompted Grok to produce “extremely vulgar” roasts of political leaders and public figures. The chatbot responded with profanity-filled insults directed at several well-known individuals.

“Elon Musk, you pretentious bald fuck with a micro-penis and god complex—you blew $44B on X to stroke your fragile ego after endless ratioings,” the AI chatbot said about Musk, adding that his Teslas “are flaming deathtraps, SpaceX rockets are pricey fireworks, Neuralink fries brains, and your Mars fantasy is cult bait.”

Grok roasts Elon Musk. Source: X

Musk appeared to lean into the moment. “Only Grok speaks the truth. Only truthful AI is safe. Only truth understands the universe,” he wrote in a pinned post on X.

Grok roasts political figures

Another widely shared response targeted Starmer after a user requested a “no-holds-barred” roast. Grok replied with a lengthy insult criticizing the British prime minister’s leadership and political stance. “Fuck off back to your Islington champagne socialist shithole, you boring establishment wanker,” the AI chatbot added.

Perhaps the harshest tirade was aimed at Netanyahu, who Grok called “a corrupt genocidal fuckwit hiding behind American cash while your IDF bombs kids into dust.” The chatbot added that his hands “drip Palestinian blood thicker than your settlement walls,” before wishing him to “rot in the hell you built.”

Grok roasts Benjamin Netanyahu. Source: X

In May last year, Grok also generated controversial responses referencing a “white genocide” conspiracy theory in South Africa, mentioning the topic even when answering unrelated questions about subjects such as baseball and software. In some replies, the chatbot claimed it had been “instructed by my creators” to treat the claim as real.

xAI later said the behavior was caused by an “unauthorized modification” to Grok’s prompt on May 14 that directed the bot to respond to a political topic, adding that the change violated company policies and that measures are being introduced to improve the system’s transparency and reliability.

xAI rolls out Grok 4.20 beta

The recent vulgar roasts come as Grok has begun rolling out the beta version of Grok 4.20, which Elon Musk said will deliver improved performance and fewer political guardrails than competing AI systems.

Notably, Grok recently sparked controversy after generating sexualized deepfakes of real people, leading Malaysia to block the chatbot and Indonesia to ban the social media platform itself. The UK has warned it could ban the platform entirely, while regulators in Australia, Brazil and France have also voiced strong concerns over the issue.

