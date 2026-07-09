Phishing attacks threaten crypto investor holdings

SFC issues new anti-phishing requirements for crypto platforms and online brokers. Source: apps.sfc.hk
Phishing attacks and social engineering scams are a pressing global concern for the cryptocurrency industry.
On Wednesday, a crypto investor lost nearly $1 million after signing a malicious phishing token approval transaction on Ethereum, the latest reported incident of phishing scam-related crypto industry losses that totaled $366 million in the first half of 2026.
Earlier this month, a wallet holder reportedly lost $1.65 million after connecting to a fake exchange and signing a malicious contract in a similar incident, which enabled attackers to gain unlimited access to the funds, researcher Ryan Coleman said on Friday.
Related: Belgian police arrest suspected phishing gang leader tied to $572K theft
On May 25, onchain analyst “b-block” warned that scammers used Google to deploy malicious phishing ads impersonating decentralized exchange Uniswap, reportedly stealing more than $400,000 from victims.
Leading crypto industry figures, including Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao, have previously called for better wallet security measures to avoid phishing scams, after an investor lost $50 million in an address poisoning scam in December 2025.
In May 2024, one victim lost $71 million to an address poisoning scam in an unusual case that ended with the attacker returning the full amount two weeks later. The reversal followed mounting pressure from investigators who claimed to have tracked the scammer’s potential IP address.
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