Key takeaways

Wall Street’s adoption of Ethereum is closely tied to its ability to automate settlement through smart contracts, reducing reliance on slow, manual reconciliation processes.

Stablecoins and tokenized dollars now serve as a primary entry point for banks, allowing regulated US dollar transfers to move continuously on Ethereum-based rails.

Financial institutions often avoid naming Ethereum directly, instead describing it as neutral blockchain infrastructure that supports compliant financial systems.

Tokenized funds and real-world assets use Ethereum as a distribution and administration layer, while the underlying investments remain traditional financial products.

For years, the financial world viewed Ethereum primarily as a playground for digital art and digital assets. By 2025, however, a gradual shift had become clear. Wall Street had largely stopped treating the network as a “crypto” project and had begun using it as a foundational utility.

By late 2025, Ethereum was processing more than $5 trillion in quarterly transaction volume, a figure comparable in scale to traditional payment processors. Major institutions are now migrating value onto this digital rail, often without ever mentioning the word “cryptocurrency,” turning Ethereum into an increasingly used settlement layer in specific institutional contexts.

This article examines how the world’s leading financial institutions are quietly adopting Ethereum’s decentralized infrastructure.

Ethereum as financial plumbing, not a crypto asset

To the average observer, Ethereum is a “coin” to be traded. To Wall Street, however, it has become something far more practical: high-tech financial plumbing. In August 2025, VanEck CEO Jan van Eck labeled Ethereum the “Wall Street token,” highlighting that the network’s underlying architecture, the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), is becoming a global standard for bank-to-bank settlement.

Unlike legacy systems that require manual reconciliation, Ethereum functions as a “single source of truth,” where transactions are verified by a global network of nodes rather than a central clearinghouse.

Instead of relying on routes that can take days to clear trades, institutions are using Ethereum’s smart contracts to automate much of the manual work handled by middle-office operations.

This shift enables T+0 settlement, meaning transactions clear instantly. Previously, a trade would settle on a T+2 basis, as banks exchanged messages to verify funds and positions. On Ethereum, the asset transfer and the payment occur at the same moment.

In this context, Ethereum functions as foundational infrastructure that allows the traditional financial system to operate faster, at a lower cost and with fewer errors. Because Ethereum is value-agnostic, it serves as a neutral platform where financial agreements can be codified and executed without human intervention.

Stablecoins and tokenization as the entry point

Wall Street’s adoption of Ethereum’s infrastructure is also visible in the rapid growth of “tokenized dollars.” Following the passage of the GENIUS Act in July 2025, a landmark piece of US legislation that established a clear framework for stablecoins, the total market capitalization of these assets climbed to $300 billion. For banks, stablecoins on Ethereum represent digital versions of the US dollar that can move around the clock, avoiding the settlement risk associated with traditional banking hours and weekend closures.

Traditional payment giants such as Visa and Mastercard have integrated stablecoin settlement APIs to support global payments on the network. These firms are not interacting with the speculative side of crypto. Instead, they are using Ethereum-based stablecoins to settle transactions between merchants and banks in near real time.

As banks adapt to client demand for faster cross-border transfers, the Ethereum network provides the secure infrastructure needed to move these regulated digital dollars.

Did you know? The GENIUS Act, signed into law on July 18, 2025, became the first federal framework to formally authorize US banks to issue stablecoins through subsidiaries. This shift repositioned Ethereum from a regulatory gray area into a legally compliant infrastructure layer for the US dollar.

Tokenized funds and real-world assets

The evolution of Ethereum has moved beyond payments into the tokenization of more complex investment vehicles. In December 2025, JPMorgan made headlines by launching its first money market fund on the public Ethereum blockchain. Trading under the ticker MONY, the fund allows qualified investors to access yields from traditional US Treasury securities, using Ethereum as the distribution layer.

By placing a fund like MONY on the Ethereum blockchain, JPMorgan enabled peer-to-peer transferability and daily dividend reinvestment that were previously difficult to achieve. Investors can subscribe or redeem using cash or stablecoins through institutional platforms. In this structure, Ethereum is not the investment itself. It functions as the digital wrapper that increases liquidity and operational efficiency.

This development marks a turning point in which Ethereum’s smart contracts handle much of the operational burden of fund administration, significantly reducing overhead costs. By automating yield distribution through code, Ethereum allows these funds to operate with a level of precision and transparency that legacy databases cannot easily replicate.

The strategic silence: Why Wall Street is not naming Ethereum

If you examine the marketing materials of top-tier banks, you will see terms such as “onchain liquidity,” “distributed ledgers” or “programmable payments,” yet the underlying technology is almost always Ethereum. This “invisible” adoption helps explain why Ethereum is frequently chosen by Wall Street institutions.

A key technical driver is the network effect. Much like the internet relies on standardized protocols, the financial system is converging around Ethereum’s programming standards. By late 2025, multiple reports suggested that tokenized dollars on the network were quietly reshaping how money moves between major clearinghouses.

As more assets such as treasuries, bonds and real estate are tokenized on Ethereum, the network’s utility becomes increasingly evident in institutional use cases. Since its launch in 2024, BlackRock’s BUIDL fund has become the world’s largest tokenized money market fund, deploying more than $1 billion directly on the Ethereum blockchain to enable near real-time dividend distribution.

Similarly, in late 2025, JPMorgan rebranded its blockchain division as Kinexys, facilitating more than $2 billion in average daily transaction volume through Ethereum-compatible rails.

By relying on Ethereum’s “credible neutrality,” these firms avoid the constraints of proprietary private blockchains that lack global interoperability. Instead, they treat Ethereum as a neutral and largely invisible settlement layer. As a result, the network has begun to function as a standardized operating system for global capital, regardless of whether the brand is explicitly acknowledged in boardrooms.