The Jito Foundation has acquired SolanaFloor, a data and journalism platform covering the Solana ecosystem, and plans to relaunch the site after it shut down earlier this year following a security breach at its parent organization.

The platform went offline in February after its parent company, Step Finance, wound down operations following a treasury wallet breach. Before shutting down, SolanaFloor provided ecosystem news, research and onchain analytics tracking projects and market activity across the Solana network.

Under the deal, SolanaFloor will resume operations under the Jito Foundation and continue publishing coverage of developments across the Solana ecosystem, according to a company press release shared with Cointelegraph.

Awais Afzal, editor at SolanaFloor, said the platform’s existing editorial team has been absorbed as part of the acquisition and will remain in place following the relaunch. He told Cointelegraph that SolanaFloor’s day-to-day editorial operations will be conducted independently from the Jito Foundation.

Jito Foundation is a Solana ecosystem organization that supports development around the Jito protocol, which focuses on liquid staking and block-building infrastructure. The foundation coordinates grants, partnerships and other initiatives intended to support activity across the Solana network.

Additional details about SolanaFloor’s editorial structure, team and commercial offerings are expected to be shared following the relaunch. Jito Foundation did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Related: Solana ETFs still hold ‘impressive numbers’ even as token dives 57%

Step Finance hack forced shutdown of multiple Solana projects

Step Finance announced in February that it would shut down operations after a treasury wallet breach in late January drained roughly $40 million in Solana (SOL).

The Solana DeFi aggregator said the closure would also extend to several affiliated platforms, including SolanaFloor and the lending and yield protocol Remora Markets.

Step Finance reported the breach on Jan. 31 and said it had brought in cybersecurity firms to investigate the incident. Blockchain security company CertiK later reported that more than 261,854 Solana (SOL) tokens were unstaked and transferred during the attack.

Security breaches remain a challenge across the crypto industry. A December report from blockchain analytics company Chainalysis estimated that hackers stole about $3.4 billion in cryptocurrency in 2025.

Large attacks accounted for a significant share of those losses. Chainalysis said just three incidents in 2025 were responsible for around 69% of the total funds stolen during the year, including a $1.4 billion breach of the crypto exchange Bybit.

According to the report, North Korean hacking groups were behind $2.02 billion in stolen cryptocurrency during the year, frequently using tactics such as placing covert IT workers inside crypto projects.

Magazine: ‘If you want to be great, make enemies’: Solana economist Max Resnick