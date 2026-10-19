JPMorgan is reportedly expanding its JPM Coin deposit token to Ethereum, allowing institutional clients to make payments and settle tokenized asset transactions.

JPMorgan Chase, the world’s biggest bank by market capitalization, is expanding its JPM Coin deposit token to Ethereum, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

JPM Coin represents US dollar deposits held at JPMorgan and lets eligible clients transfer funds within seconds, around the clock.

Emma Landriault, global head of Kinexys Labs, said crypto companies could use the token for blockchain payments, while financial institutions could use it to settle trades and post collateral.

Landriault said JPMorgan chose Ethereum for its liquidity and existing use among clients. While the tokens are issued on public networks, JPM Coin will remain restricted to approved institutional participants.

The expansion follows JPMorgan’s November 2025 rollout of JPM Coin on Base, an Ethereum layer-2 network built by cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. At the time, JPMorgan said it planned to support additional public blockchains. In January, JPMorgan announced plans to bring JPM Coin to the Canton Network.

Cointelegraph contacted JPMorgan for additional details but did not receive an immediate response.

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