Cointelegraph
TRX$0.2847 0.93%DOGE$0.09402 5.91%XRP$1.40 2.07%SOL$89.26 2.53%XLM$0.1574 1.93%BCH$462.37 0.83%XMR$367.47 2.73%BNB$649.21 1.36%ADA$0.2696 2.95%ETH$2,084 2.40%BTC$71,328 2.04%LINK$9.24 1.46%HYPE$30.62 3.66%
Ciaran Lyons
Written by Ciaran Lyons,Staff Writer
Jesse Coghlan
Reviewed by Jesse Coghlan,Staff Editor

SEC ends case against Justin Sun with $10M settlement

The Securities and Exchange Commission has ended its long-running fraud and securities violation lawsuit against Justin Sun in a $10 million settlement.

SEC ends case against Justin Sun with $10M settlement
News

Cointelegraph in your social feed

Follow our Subscribe on

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has ended its lawsuit against crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun with a $10 million settlement, ending a two-year legal battle over alleged fraud and securities laws violations.

The SEC said in a letter to a Manhattan federal court on Thursday that Rainberry, one of Sun’s companies, would pay a $10 million fine, and claims against Sun and his companies, the Tron Foundation and BitTorrent Foundation would be dropped.

Related: Rep Waters demands SEC oversight hearing about its approach to crypto

The lawsuit, first filed in March 2023, had accused Sun and his companies of selling unregistered securities via the Tronix (TRX) and BitTorrent (BTT) tokens and allegedly wash trading TRX.

Magazine: SEC’s U-turn on crypto leaves key questions unanswered

Cointelegraph is committed to independent, transparent journalism. This news article is produced in accordance with Cointelegraph’s Editorial Policy and aims to provide accurate and timely information. Readers are encouraged to verify information independently. Read our Editorial Policy https://cointelegraph.com/editorial-policy