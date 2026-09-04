Source: Dune Analytics
Across the prediction-market industry, monthly notional volume rose to $50.7 billion from about $2 billion over the same period, with Kalshi accounting for nearly 79% of the latest total.
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Sports contracts accounted for 83% of Kalshi’s trading volume in July, Barron’s reported Thursday.
Canada generated about 450,000 visits to Kalshi’s website in July, up from roughly 50,000 in August 2025, while UK traffic increased to 296,000 from 31,000.
Both Canada and the UK are among the jurisdictions where Kalshi’s member agreement currently prohibits users from directly accessing or trading on Kalshi’s platform. Kalshi partnered with Canadian financial services company Wealthsimple in June to provide access to nearly 4,000 eligible Kalshi contracts through a separate app.
Kalshi website traffic by country in July 2026 and August 2025. Source: Similarweb
From August 2025 to July 2026, Canada’s share of Kalshi’s traffic slipped to 2.3% from 3.8%, while the UK’s share fell to 1.5% from 2.4%, even as visits from both countries increased.
Cointelegraph contacted Kalshi for comment on the traffic from restricted jurisdictions but had not received a response by publication.
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