Kalshi’s US web traffic climbed more than 1,500% in less than a year, while trading volume grew even faster and legal scrutiny of its sports contracts intensified.

Major prediction market platform Kalshi has seen its US web traffic explode over the past year, underscoring the platform’s rapid growth while regulators and courts scrutinize its expanding event-contract business.

Kalshi recorded 15.4 million visits from the United States in July, up about 1,520% from just under 1 million in August 2025, according to Similarweb traffic estimates reviewed by Cointelegraph on Friday.

US traffic accounted for nearly 80% of Kalshi’s traffic in July, up from 72.8% in August 2025, showing that its growth has remained heavily concentrated in the country.

The surge comes as Kalshi faces mounting legal challenges over whether its sports contracts fall under federal oversight or state gambling laws, with New Jersey taking the dispute to the US Supreme Court.

Trading volume outpaces traffic growth

Kalshi’s surge in web traffic has come alongside even faster growth in trading activity, as prediction markets have expanded rapidly over the past year.

Kalshi recorded about $40 billion in monthly notional trading volume in August, up from $874 million a year earlier, an increase of roughly 4,500%, according to a Dune Analytics prediction market data dashboard.

Source: Dune Analytics

Across the prediction-market industry, monthly notional volume rose to $50.7 billion from about $2 billion over the same period, with Kalshi accounting for nearly 79% of the latest total.

Related: Michigan authorities continue pursuit to block Kalshi as Supreme Court fight looms

Sports contracts accounted for 83% of Kalshi’s trading volume in July, Barron’s reported Thursday.

Kalshi draws growing traffic from restricted jurisdictions

Canada generated about 450,000 visits to Kalshi’s website in July, up from roughly 50,000 in August 2025, while UK traffic increased to 296,000 from 31,000.

Both Canada and the UK are among the jurisdictions where Kalshi’s member agreement currently prohibits users from directly accessing or trading on Kalshi’s platform. Kalshi partnered with Canadian financial services company Wealthsimple in June to provide access to nearly 4,000 eligible Kalshi contracts through a separate app.

Kalshi website traffic by country in July 2026 and August 2025. Source: Similarweb

From August 2025 to July 2026, Canada’s share of Kalshi’s traffic slipped to 2.3% from 3.8%, while the UK’s share fell to 1.5% from 2.4%, even as visits from both countries increased.

Cointelegraph contacted Kalshi for comment on the traffic from restricted jurisdictions but had not received a response by publication.

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