Here’s what happened in crypto today
27 minutes ago
Source: Dave Ripley
Kraken was founded in 2011 and has been widely expected to pursue an initial public offering. In November 2025, the company said it had confidentially submitted a draft Form S-1 registration statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
However, it was reported in May that its public debut may not come until 2027, citing weaker crypto market conditions and the exchange's ongoing cost-cutting efforts.
Magazine: China’s 107 Bitcoin memory thief, Bithumb CEO booked: Asia Express
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