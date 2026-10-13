Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg said its newest models are a step toward “personal superintelligence.”

Meta has unveiled two new artificial intelligence models, Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full, which it called its most capable models to date and a step toward “personal superintelligence.”

Meta on Monday said the models introduce two capabilities Meta calls Active Memory and Active Focus. The first carries relevant information across conversations, and the second helps the agent sustain work on difficult tasks.

Independent evaluation platform Artificial Analysis scored Wonder Full at 56 on its Intelligence Index and the standard Wonder at 52, both at maximum reasoning effort.

That puts Full above Claude Fable 5.1 and GPT-6 Astra, which each scored 53, but below Claude Opus 5.5’s 58.

Bindu Reddy, CEO of Abacus.AI, which conducts its own model evaluations, challenged the performance claims, writing on X that Muse Wonder was “nowhere near Fable or Astra level” and said detailed benchmark results would follow.

Meta’s new models are its most expensive to date, with the standard Wonder model charging $4 per million input tokens, matching Claude Opus 5.5 but undercutting GPT-6 Astra and Claude Fable 5.1, which charge $10 and $50 respectively.

Wonder Full is available only to people who subscribe to Muse Code’s $50 a month “power usage” or $200 a month “maximum usage” tiers.

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