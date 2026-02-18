Modern Treasury, a payments operations software provider that helps companies manage and reconcile money movement, has introduced an integrated payment service provider (PSP) that supports both traditional fiat rails and stablecoins.

On Wednesday, the company announced that it has added stablecoin settlement to the same infrastructure that businesses already use for ACH transfers, wire payments and real-time payment networks. At launch, the platform supports Global Dollar (USDG), Pax Dollar (USDP) and USDC (USDC), with USDt (USDT) expected to be added in the future.

Modern Treasure acquired stablecoin and fiat payment platform Beam in October.

The company has partnered with Paxos to integrate regulated stablecoins and settlement capabilities into its platform and has joined the Global Dollar Network. San Francisco-based Modern Treasury also participates in Circle’s Alliance Program, a partner network that supports the broader use of the USDC stablecoin in payments and financial services.

With the move, stablecoins are incorporated into a single compliance framework alongside traditional banking rails. Companies using Modern Treasury no longer need separate vendors or technical integrations to process crypto-based and fiat payments.

The update effectively makes stablecoins another settlement option within a conventional payment flow, potentially lowering the operational barrier for businesses seeking to integrate blockchain-based payment rails.

Stablecoins move deeper into mainstream financial infrastructure

Modern Treasury’s latest integration comes as stablecoins see broader uptake across the payments industry, particularly following the passage of the US GENIUS Act last July, which established a federal framework for dollar-backed stablecoins.

The total value of stablecoins in circulation grew by nearly 50% last year, surpassing $300 billion for the first time. Growth has slowed in recent months, with supply hovering around that level amid tighter liquidity conditions and a cooling crypto market.

Still, issuance remains near record highs, reflecting sustained demand for dollar-pegged digital assets in trading, cross-border transfers and settlement.

The stablecoin market has expanded rapidly since 2020. Source: DeFiLlama

America’s largest banks have also signaled interest in stablecoins and related technology. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo have been reported to be in early discussions about a jointly operated stablecoin initiative, though the plans are still at a conceptual stage.

Last month, Fidelity Investments announced plans to issue a new stablecoin called the Fidelity Digital Dollar. Fidelity Digital Assets president Mike O’Reilly described stablecoins as “foundational payment and settlement services.”

